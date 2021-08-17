Channing Tatum threw a screaming Sandra Bullock into a pool after they wrapped ‘The Lost City of D’

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum co-star in ‘Lost City of D’ John Nacion / STAR MAX / IPx 2018 / Theo Wargo / NBC / Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock have wrapped up filming “Lost City of D”

Tatum announced this with an Instagram post saying how much he loved the movie and his co-star.

In the post, he shared a video of himself carrying Bullock and launching the two into a pool on set.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Channing Tatum celebrated the wrapping of the filming “Lost City of D” by launching himself and his co-star Sandra Bullock into a pool used for the movie.

Tatum posted a picture and video on Instagram to announce that his upcoming movie “Lost City of D” had wrapped filming.

The picture showed Tatum and Bullock swimming underwater on the set of the movie. This was followed up with a video showing the entire crew crowding around Tatum with Bullock in his arms pleading for him to not throw her in the water.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Tatum, of course, did not listen to her pleas and jumps back into the pool. However, Bullock must not have been too upset about it because she hugs him in the pool afterwards.

The “Magic Mike” star captioned the post: “Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is.”

Tatum continued: “We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah”

Variety reported that “The Lost City of D” is a romance action-adventure movie starring Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist who gets swept into an adventure with her cover model (Tatum) after a kidnapping attempt.