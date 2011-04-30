INEVITABLE: Channing Tatum To Play Starring Role In A Film About Male Strippers

Director Steven Soderbergh is putting off his plans for retirement to take on another a new project: Magic Mike, a film about male strippers, reports Deadline Hollywood.



The title role will be played by Channing Tatum, an actor with the perfect resume for such a role: last summer he revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald that, before his first career as a model, he once worked as a stripper.

Tatum also said that he would be interested in making a film about the subject, since he had plenty of material to work with. Magic Mike, to be produced by Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum and Reid Carolin — the the latter writing the script — is that film.

“This was a wild and pivotal time in my life and I couldn’t be more thrilled to go down the rabbit hole with Steven,” Tatum said to Deadline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.