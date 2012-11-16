Here's How Channing Tatum Went From College Dropout To Box Office 'Magic'

Photo: AP
It’s no surprise Channing Tatum was announced People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year. Every one of his big movies of 2012 from “21 Jump Street” to “Magic Mike” earned well over $100 million at the worldwide box office.
Tatum’s been in the spotlight for much of the last decade most known for his dancing moves in the “Step Up” franchise.
However, before he took over the Hollywood screen, he performed on a few different stages.
From college drop out to dancing alongside Ricky Martin, see how Tatum broke out in the biz.
Tatum dropped out of college despite receiving a full scholarship to Glenville State College in West Virginia to play football.
He then took on a multitude of jobs including construction work, mortgage broking, and a Dillard's cologne salesman. Tatum even spent time as a stripper before he began modelling.
At the time, Tatum told Jimmy Fallon he didn't realise dancers made little money.
'I had no idea that video dancers make like no money,' said Tatum. 'I made like $400 for five days of work.'
It's kind of tough to find him in the video. He pops up near the end with decorative face paint.
Early 2000s: Tatum has modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch, Armani, Dolce & Gabana, and Vogue magazine.
He starred in the first two films which earned more than $265 million combined worldwide.
Tatum's popularity propels him into his next roles 'Public Enemies' and 2009's 'G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra.'
Worldwide totals clocked in closer to $200 million.
'The Vow': $196.1 million
'21 Jump Street': $201.6 million
'Magic Mike': $164.3 million
The sequel to 'G.I. Joe' was brought back to the drawing room in part to give Tatum a bigger role in the film.
Tatum told Details magazine in February he didn't want to star in any other films he's not directly a part of making.
'Unless it's with one of the 10 directors that I really want to work with, I don't have any interest in not being on the ground floor of creating it.'
He's currently listed as producer of six of his next 13 titles.
