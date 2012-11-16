Here's How Channing Tatum Went From College Dropout To Box Office 'Magic'

Photo: AP

It’s no surprise Channing Tatum was announced People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year. Every one of his big movies of 2012 from “21 Jump Street” to “Magic Mike” earned well over $100 million at the worldwide box office.



Tatum’s been in the spotlight for much of the last decade most known for his dancing moves in the “Step Up” franchise.

However, before he took over the Hollywood screen, he performed on a few different stages.

From college drop out to dancing alongside Ricky Martin, see how Tatum broke out in the biz.

