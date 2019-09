Channing Tatum loves a good parody video.

The actor’s latest video spoofs Jean-Claude Van Damme’s mesmerizing “Epic Split” Volvo commercial.

Performed in-character from the set of “22 Jump Street,” Channing’s stunt isn’t quite as impressive as Van Damme’s. Watch below:

Now watch the original video below:

