If you turned off the three hour plus affair that was the Oscars, you most likely missed out on Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar show which he does every year after the big award show.



Though Seth MacFarlane gave us a few laughs during the Oscars, Channing Tatum proved on the late night show that he and Jamie Foxx could have easily hosted the ceremony.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.