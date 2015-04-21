Channing Tatum lost his backpack and Twitter found it

Aly Weisman
Channing Tatnum Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It all started when  actor Channing Tatum tweeted to his over seven million followers that he had accidentally left his backpack in a cab in NYC:

He even set up an email address dedicated to getting the bag back.

Twitter was quick to respond.

Channing Tatum tweetsTwitter.com/ChanningTatum

 And somehow, Tatum’s social media plea worked!

No word on what was in the bag or who found it.

