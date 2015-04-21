Channing Tatum lost his backpack and Twitter found it

It all started when actor Channing Tatum tweeted to his over seven million followers that he had accidentally left his backpack in a cab in NYC:

Dropped off at 42nd street in New York City and left my bag in the cab!

— Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) April 18, 2015

He even set up an email address dedicated to getting the bag back.

Seriously, left my black backpack in a cab near NYC’s 42nd street. If you find it, email me at [email protected] Thanks!

— Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) April 18, 2015

Twitter was quick to respond.

And somehow, Tatum’s social media plea worked!

To everyone who tried to help and to the good New York Samaritan who found my bag and asked for nothing in return, thank you. Thank you all!

— Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) April 20, 2015

No word on what was in the bag or who found it.

