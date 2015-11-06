The internet thinks it's found Channing Tatum in the new 'The Hateful Eight' trailer

Channing Tatum hasn’t hidden the fact that he’s in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, “The Hateful Eight” (out Christmas Day). But
who he plays has been kept a secret.
Well, maybe until now.
The latest trailer for “Hateful Eight” just dropped and the internet believes that it has spotted Tatum.
“Is that Channing Tatum on the far right from the teaser of The Hateful Eight? (1:27 mark)… http://t.co/0Wzriu5XIs pic.twitter.com/sxUVF0YmUs
— Pingo (@PinguinoPingo) August 13, 2015
#HatefulEight @5150ellis @KristianHarloff @johncampea Channing Tatum in the Hateful Eight trailer?? pic.twitter.com/E1oDaIDCR1
— Carl Heineback (@CarlHeineback) August 16, 2015
The tweets are referencing a shot in the trailer in which a group of men come out of the cold into the stagecoach stopover the main characters (played by Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Dern, Tim Roth, Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen) are staying in during a blizzard.
Here’s a full shot from the scene and the person suspected to be Tatum:
Are the Internet sleuths right? Watch the trailer and decide for yourself:
NOW WATCH: The new Canadian prime minister was asked why he has a gender-balanced cabinet, and he gave a great answer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.