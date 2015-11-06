The internet thinks it's found Channing Tatum in the new 'The Hateful Eight' trailer

Channing Tatum hasn’t hidden the fact that he’s in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, “The Hateful Eight” (out Christmas Day). But

who he plays has been kept a secret.

Well, maybe until now.

The latest trailer for “Hateful Eight” just dropped and the internet believes that it has spotted Tatum.

“Is that Channing Tatum on the far right from the teaser of The Hateful Eight? (1:27 mark)… http://t.co/0Wzriu5XIs pic.twitter.com/sxUVF0YmUs

— Pingo (@PinguinoPingo) August 13, 2015

The tweets are referencing a shot in the trailer in which a group of men come out of the cold into the stagecoach stopover the main characters (played by Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Dern, Tim Roth, Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen) are staying in during a blizzard.

Here’s a full shot from the scene and the person suspected to be Tatum:

Are the Internet sleuths right? Watch the trailer and decide for yourself:

