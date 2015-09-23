Channing Tatum shows off his first-ever bike jump as he trains for the upcoming Evil Knievel biopic

Channing Tatum has been attached to a biopic on iconic daredevil Evil Knievel for a long time. But things must be progressing because the actor is now training to do jumps on a motocross bike.

Tatum took to Instagram and posted this video of his first-ever jump.



He also posted this sweet picture to commemorate the moment.



The Knievel project has picked up steam lately with the reports that Darren Aronofsky is in talks to direct the movie.

Though things are still in the beginning stages (the film doesn’t even have a title yet) Tatum’s dirt track tricks could be an indication that we’ll see him sporting Knievel’s famous stars-and-stripes outfit in the near future.

