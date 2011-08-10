Trash-Talking Linebacker Channing Crowder Calls It Quits At 27

YouTube



Channing Crowder announced yesterday that he will retire after being cut by the Miami Dolphins on July 29.The 27-year-old linebacker was told by Patriots coach Bill Belichick that he can still make an NFL roster, but he says it isn’t worth it.

From the Palm Beach Post:

“I woke up, saw my pregnant wife, and all the teams talking to me are way up North, and I said, ‘I don’t want to do it,’ ” Crowder said on the Sid Rosenberg Show. “I looked at my wife and said, ‘Nah, I’m going to be a family man now.'”

Asked what he’d do for money, Crowder said, “I’ve got plenty of money saved. … It’s just not worth it.”

Crowder came into the league in 2005.

He is best known for his verbal spats with the likes of Ravens fullback Le’Ron McClain and Jets coach Rex Ryan.

“I’ve walked over tougher guys going to a fight than Channing Crowder,” Ryan famously said in 2009.

