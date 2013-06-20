Channing Tatum And Jamie Foxx Star in Jimmy Kimmel Video 'Channing All Over Your Tatum'

On Tuesday, Channing Tatum teased his nearly 4.5 million Twitter followers about a new star-studded parody music video he filmed for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”:



I’m in one of the strangest music videos of all time with @iamJamieFoxx @MileyCyrus @JimmyKimmel & more. Premieres tonight on #JKLGameNight! — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) June 18, 2013

The video features sexy cameos by Olivia Munn, Miley Cyrus and even “Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe.

There’s also blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance by Kimmel’s nemesis, Matt Damon.

Watch the video, now going viral, below:

