Channels Ten And Seven Are Getting Ready For A Legal Battle Over A Top Executive

Both The Ten Network and Seven West Media have called in the lawyers over news executive Peter Meakin.

Meakin was set to begin work at Ten, but Seven — his former employer — claim he has a 12-month non-compete clause, according to a report in the AFR.

He thinks it was only six Months.

“I had a three-month notice period and I was told for six months I can’t work for anyone else, and 12 months I can’t induce anyone from Seven to come to work for me. That was the information I received from Seven,” he said in the article.

Both networks have hired law firms to argue their cases for Meakin.

In 2011 Seven took Ten to court over the poaching of chief executive James Warburton.

