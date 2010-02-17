E-Commerce Sales Growth Slows To 12% In January, Worse Than Q4

This is a report from our premium subscription research service The Internet Analyst. To sign up for a free trial, please submit your name and email address here.
ChannelAdvisor (CA), which helps retailers sell their products online, reported same-store sales growth of 12% in January.
This is another data point suggesting that e-commerce spending experienced during the Q409 holiday season has continued into Q110, but the rate of growth is slower than in Q4.
- Overall same-store sales at the company were up 12%
- Amazon was up 75%
- eBay was up 5%
FIRST QUARTER E-COMMERCE GROWTH PACING JUST BELOW Q409
We estimate CA’s same-store growth was 15% in Q409. Q1 is tracking down slightly from that.
We estimate CA same-store sales on Amazon during Q409 were up about 70% versus about 4% to 5% for eBay. This indicates:
- 1) both have maintained strength seen in Q409 thus far in 2010 and
- 2) Amazon continues to be the preferred platform for sellers and buyers.
eBay has been challenged by usability concerns from buyers and sellers in its marketplace in addition to a preference for direct e-commerce sales versus eBay’s auction format so this is not new.
FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE APPEARS ACHIEVABLE
Amazon guided to about 32% pro forma revenue growth for Q110, a modest deceleration from 35% growth during Q409. ChannelAdvisor’s numbers suggest the company’s guidance is achievable (CA manages over $3 billion in annual GMV).
We estimate eBay’s overall Q1 guidance also calls for a deceleration of growth in its marketplace segment, which grew 15% YOY in Q409.
See Also:
E-Commerce Strength Has Continued Into Q1, Says ChannelAdvisor
Amazon’s Big Kindle Cave Could Threaten Its eBook Monopoly
Google’s New “Product” Ads Are Working, Boosting ROI For Retailers
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.