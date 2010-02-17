E-Commerce Sales Growth Slows To 12% In January, Worse Than Q4

This is a report from our premium subscription research service The Internet Analyst. To sign up for a free trial, please submit your name and email address here.



ChannelAdvisor (CA), which helps retailers sell their products online, reported same-store sales growth of 12% in January.

This is another data point suggesting that e-commerce spending experienced during the Q409 holiday season has continued into Q110, but the rate of growth is slower than in Q4.

Overall same-store sales at the company were up 12%

Amazon was up 75%

eBay was up 5%

FIRST QUARTER E-COMMERCE GROWTH PACING JUST BELOW Q409

We estimate CA’s same-store growth was 15% in Q409. Q1 is tracking down slightly from that.

We estimate CA same-store sales on Amazon during Q409 were up about 70% versus about 4% to 5% for eBay. This indicates:

1) both have maintained strength seen in Q409 thus far in 2010 and

2) Amazon continues to be the preferred platform for sellers and buyers.

eBay has been challenged by usability concerns from buyers and sellers in its marketplace in addition to a preference for direct e-commerce sales versus eBay’s auction format so this is not new.

FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE APPEARS ACHIEVABLE

Amazon guided to about 32% pro forma revenue growth for Q110, a modest deceleration from 35% growth during Q409. ChannelAdvisor’s numbers suggest the company’s guidance is achievable (CA manages over $3 billion in annual GMV).

We estimate eBay’s overall Q1 guidance also calls for a deceleration of growth in its marketplace segment, which grew 15% YOY in Q409.

See Also:

E-Commerce Strength Has Continued Into Q1, Says ChannelAdvisor

Amazon’s Big Kindle Cave Could Threaten Its eBook Monopoly

Google’s New “Product” Ads Are Working, Boosting ROI For Retailers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.