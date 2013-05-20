Channel Seven's Current Affairs Program Today Tonight's Future Looks Uncertain

Seven proprietor Kerry Stokes. Getty/Pamela Martin

Multiple reports out this morning say Channel Seven public affairs program Today Tonight’s future is on rocky ground, with executive producer John Choueifate on sick leave.

The AFR’s Rear Window column writes that it doubts he’ll be back from his “indefinite” break, and The Australian reports this morning there is speculation Seven’s news bulletin could be extended, perhaps to 45 minutes with a shorter features-style program tacked onto the end.

This could be run with, or without the Today Tonight brand, reports the Australian.

The Aus also writes the show’s content is not necessarily the issue, but more generally current affairs programs might be losing their audience.

