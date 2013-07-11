Channel Nine Paid $80 Million To Broadcast This Year's Ashes Then Missed The First Ball

Ben Collins
Photo: Getty/Gareth Copley

After being forced to match rival network TEN’s massive $500 million five-year bid for broadcast rights to international cricket, Channel Nine missed the first ball of the Ashes series.

According to The Age, it tweeted the action instead.

England batted first and were all out for 215 after Peter Siddle and James Pattinson ripped through the top order. But the excitement didn’t last long for Australian fans, with them finishing 4-75 at stumps. There’s a full report here.

On Twitter, the fans were none too happy, with the first ball being a hugely anticipated event, especially since Steve Harmison’s spectacular wide with the first delivery of the 2006-07 series.

Here’s what a few viewers had to say.

