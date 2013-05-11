Channel Nine May Lose Its Cricket Broadcasting Rights

Getty Images/ Mark Metcalfe



The Nine Entertainment Co’s management are seriously thinking about dropping cricket, which it has telecast for the last 36 years, reports the Financial Review.

The Ten Network made a five year $500 million cash offer to Cricket Australia this week for broadcast rights from 2013-14 onwards, and Nine is struggling to decide whether to match it.

Nine Entertainment’s chief executive, David Gyngell, is reported by the Financial Review’s sources to have said that the bid is “too expensive” and that he “wouldn’t be surprised if Nine walks away from cricket”, although many media executives apparently believe that he will be unable to resist matching Ten’s offer.

