Channel 7's internet cat videos has triumphed over cooking shows

Never underestimate the power of a moggie doing comedy.

Cute cats doing funny things in a internet videos turned out to be a triumph for Channel 7 last night after it dumped its expensive reality cooking show “Restaurant Revolution” for the English compilation show “Cats Make You Laugh Out Loud”.

The station went from zero to hero last night, winning the critical 7.30pm timeslot with 917,000 viewers, just as TV analysts thought 7 was struggling against Channel 9’s cooking show, “The Hotplate”, and 10’s “The Great Australian Spelling Bee”.

The win is also revenge for 7 after it took 9 to court last week claiming that “The Hotplate” was a copy of “My Kitchen Rules”, but lost the claim. “The Hotplate” dropped to 839,000 viewers.

“Restaurant Revolution” was meant to be 7’s flagship show, but turned into an costly flop, coming last in the ratings with 522,000 viewers last Monday, before the station killed off its four-nights-a-week schedule last week and began burning it off in double episodes on Thursday nights.

The cat videos were the sixth most popular show on TV last night, behind news and current affairs programs.

Grant Denyer, who hosted 7’s last great cooking show flop, “Iron Chef”, and is now the host of “The Great Australian Spelling Bee”, didn’t have a good night, with the show falling to 642,000 viewers.

He let everyone know this morning.

Am I still asleep?? Did Marriage equality just get blocked AND Cat videos nearly got 1 million viewers last night?? Fuck it. I give up. — Grant Denyer (@grantdenyer) August 11, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.