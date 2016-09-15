Channel 4 boss: 'We love 'The Great British Bake Off' just the way it is'

Channel 4 chief creative officer Jay Hunt says the channel won’t tamper with “The Great British Bake Off” when the show moves over from the BBC next year.

In a comment piece for The Daily Telegraph, she said: “‘The Great British Bake Off’ will have a safe home. The show of soggy bottoms and good crumb will be made by exactly the same team who have always made it. We love it just as it is.”

However, while Hunt says the format will remain the same, not all of the talent is moving over to Channel 4. Presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have already announced that they won’t be involved with next year’s show.

Hunt also argues in Thursday’s article that bringing the show to Channel 4 stops it from going to a subscription service, such as Netflix or Sky.

“Bake Off risked coming off free to air television altogether,” Hunt explained. “By bringing the show to 4, Love Productions have ensured it will be on a terrestrial channel for audiences to enjoy for years to come.”

The chief creative officer added that”Bake Off,” which is produced by Love Productions, “epitomises” Channel 4’s values.

“Bake Off wasn’t created by 4 but it epitomises many of the values we were set up to promote. It’s high quality. Diverse. Inspiring. All attributes Channel 4 is tasked with delivering,” she said.

