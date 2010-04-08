Oh God, Nepal's 'Living Goddess' Wants To Become A Banker

Photo: Reuters

Chanira Bajracharya, 15, will retire from her role the living goddess of Kathmandu, as is required upon reaching puberty.Bajracharya is one in a line of girls chosen in Nepal as reincarnations of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power



Asked what she will do for the rest of her life, in a Reuters interview, the deity said “I want to study commerce or accounting and be engaged in the banking sector.”

Presumably she’ll go into investment banking, which is known to be God’s Work.

