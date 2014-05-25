Making This One Change To Your Commute Could Save You $US800 A Year

According to a new infographic from Mint.com, swapping your car or train ride for a bicycle could not only make you fitter, but richer.

As National Bike Month winds down, the personal finance site gathered stats on the cost of cars, the price of commuting, and the benefits of bikes. Cycling to work isn’t just for those low on cash, Mint found: Between 2009 and 2011, households with incomes of over $US70,000 increased their bike mileage by 122%.

One bike share program reported that bikers save about $US15 a week, which adds up to $US800 a year. Additionally, many people who bike regularly are also more productive, take fewer sick days, and pay less in health costs. That could explain why New Yorkers have pedaled more than seven million miles since the launch of the city’s Citibike program in 2013.

If there was ever a reason to break out the ol’ 10-speed, this might be it:

