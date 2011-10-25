Inspirato Lets People Rent Mansions Around The World At Steep Discounts

Photo: www.pinterest.com

For those fortunate enough to spend three weeks in Vail each winter or stay in Paris for the month of May, Inspirato may be their best bet. Inspirato is a startup that lets members rent luxury homes it leases all over the world at steep discounts. Homes that would normally cost thousands of dollars per night to rent are knocked down to a few hundred dollars.



To get the discounts, members must pay an initial $15,000 fee and a $2,500 annual fee.

“We’re paying owners guaranteed monthly rates, so members get better pricing,” says founder Brent Handler, who also founded Exclusive Resorts.

“We’ve also taken the broker out of the equation, so 50 cents of every dollar isn’t being lost. For the homeowner, there’s more guaranteed money and less work to do, and for the family currently renting on their own, our service is less expensive and more predictable with the added element of personalised customer service.

“The more users we get, the more properties we can look at, which benefits everybody. For the property owners, it’s more monthly income, and for our families, it provides more access and new destinations.”

Inspirato raised a $17.5 million round of financing last week and is gaining 100 new members per month. Investors include Kleiner Perkins and Crunchfund.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.