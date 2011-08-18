Changing The Default Search Engine In Chrome

Yesterday I read a great post by Gabriel Weinberg, the founder of DuckDuckGo, on how he got DuckDuckGo into Time’s top websites of 2011. I just loved the way he talked about what he did and shared the strategy with everyone else. So I decided I’d make DuckDuckGo my default search engine for the next month or two and see if I miss Google.



But since I use Chrome and just type whatever I’m looking for right into the address bar, I needed to change the default search engine. Happily DuckDuckGo told me how to do it. You learn something new every day and I learned this yesterday:

1 – When in Chrome, put the cursor over the address bar, doesn’t matter what address is in it, and right click. You’ll see a few choices, select “edit search engines”

2 – Then scroll down under “other search engines” and find the one you want to switch to and hover over it. There will be a button that says “make default”. Click that.

3 – you are done. start searching in Chrome with a new search engine.

I think it might be nice to go back to a search engine that doesn’t do anything other than search. DuckDuckGo seems to be exactly that. So I’m giving it a shot at my search business.

