Buckingham Palace ceremony cancelled and Parliament on lockdown in the wake of Manchester attack

LONDON — The Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has been cancelled, while Parliament has been put on lockdown following the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence has cancelled the famous ceremony so that police officers can be redeployed around London, according to Sky News and the BBC.

Changing of the Guard takes place outside Buckingham Palace from 10.45 a.m. and lasts around 45 minutes.

Separately, Reuters reported that Parliament will close to the public with immediate effect “due to an increased security threat after Monday’s suicide bomb attack in Manchester.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said up to 3,800 soldiers will be deployed on the streets of Britain in the wake of the attack.

The news comes after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that the terror threat level in Britain has been increased from “severe” to “critical.” It was reviewed by the independent organisation, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center.

The increased threat level means “not only that an attack remains highly likely, but that a further attack may be imminent,” May said.

