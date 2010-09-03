Oh Boy, Singapore's Airport Has A Giant Slide And It Looks Amazing

Joe Weisenthal
changi airport singapore

Photo: Changi Airport

The next time we travel to Asia (no idea when) we’re going to try to book a stopover in Singapore at the Changi Airport.As the New York Times reports, the airport just opened… A MULTI FLOOR SLIDE that whips you at 19ft per second.

This sounds way better than slurping wifi, or getting drunk in an airport bar. Other amenities of the airport include concerts and a swimming pool.

