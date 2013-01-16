Windows Phone People Like Their Phones More Than Android People

Photo: ChangeWave

Here’s a bit of a shocker from ChangeWave Research.Windows Phone users are happier with their smartphones than Android phone users.



ChangeWave asked various smartphone owners if they were “very satisfied” with their smartphones. 53% of Windows Phone users were “very satisfied,” compared to just 48% for Android. The iPhone, as usual, is well above both with 71%.

We’re not sure what to make of this. We’re not sure if this is necessarily forward looking, or predictive of future market share gains.

It’s encouraging for Microsoft and discouraging for Google. But Android has been doing just fine, even if people aren’t entirely thrilled with the OS.

