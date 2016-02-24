Here's what Earth will look like when all the ice melts

An ominous new study released Monday shows sea levels across the globe are rising at the fastest rate in the past 28 centuries — or nearly 3,000 years.

As National Geographic showed us in 2013, sea levels would rise by 216 feet if all the land ice on the planet were to melt. This would dramatically reshape the continents and drown many of the world’s major cities.

