9 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for lifelong success

Many people spend their 20s getting some unhealthy behaviours out of their system — like sleeping until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and spending all their disposable cash on new kicks.

But your 30s are an ideal time to cement the habits that will help you achieve personal and professional fulfillment for the rest of your life.

To give you a head start, we sifted through recent Quora threads on this critical life transition and highlighted the most compelling responses.

Here are 10 lifestyle tweaks you can make in your 30s to lay the foundation for lifelong success.

6. Start learning to be happy with what you have. Business Insider 'If you are content with what you have, you will have a happier life,' says Robert Walker. It's really about gratitude: Research suggests that appreciating what you have can increase happiness and decrease negative feelings. Perhaps that's why Oprah Winfrey kept a daily gratitude journal for years. 8. Stop comparing yourself to others. Vimeo 'If you are unable to do some things in life compared to your siblings and friends, then please be at peace with yourself,' advises Mahesh Kay. 'Don't be harsh on yourself.' As one psychotherapist writes, constantly peering over your shoulder to see what others are doing doesn't help you accomplish your goals. You'd be better off spending time thinking about what you want to achieve and evaluating your progress on those fronts.

