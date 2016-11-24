30 changes to make in your 20s to set yourself up for lifelong success

Smith Collection/Getty Images Don’t use other people’s expectations and values as the yardsticks by which you measure your own accomplishments.

Your 20s define your personal and professional life more than any other decade.

You’ll definitely make mistakes in your 20s, but that’s a good thing – as long as you learn from them. But there are several ways to make the most out of your first decade of adulthood.

Here are 30 ideas from Quora users on how to live your best life before you turn 30.

Your 20s are, at least according to one psychologist, the “defining decade,” because they play a huge role in who you’ll become personally and professionally.

So don’t screw them up!

We’re only kidding – you’ll definitely screw them up in some capacity, and that’s OK.

If you can make at least some of the changes we’ve listed below – like practicing mindfulness and not sticking around in bad relationships – you’ll be in good shape.

These ideas are drawn from multipleQuora threads, where users of all ages shared their insights into how to make the most of your 20s.

Find out what you should start (and stop) doing in your 20s to lay the foundation for lifelong success.

1. Start writing down your goals

Toward the end of his 20s, Quora user Dirk Hooper started envisioning his ideal lifestyle five, 10, and 20 years down the road.

To ensure that he wasn’t just fantasizing, he wrote down what he hoped to achieve and how he might get there.

“The act of writing your goals and dreams do[es] a couple of things for you,” Hooper writes. “It forces you to nail down what’s really in your mind, and it gives you a tangible record that you can refer to over time.”

There’s research to back up Hooper’s theory. In one study, college students were instructed to write down a path toward achieving their future goals. Unsurprisingly, many of those goals involved finishing their education. Results showed that students who completed the writing exercise were more likely to stay in school than those who didn’t do the exercise.

2. Start letting go of your ego

Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm / Getty Images

A number of Quora users mentioned some variation on the idea that you shouldn’t let pride or vanity get in your way, and you should stay open to alternate viewpoints.

Michael Elijah writes: “Learn how to kill your ego. It blinds and fetters us from possibility and progress. Learn how to burst your bubble with simple questions [such] as, ‘What if things aren’t what they seem to be?’ and vitally, ‘What if I am wrong?'”

3. Start reading a lot

After college, Hooper realised there was still a lot he didn’t know.

“So, I became a voracious reader,” he said. “I engaged in a campaign to educate myself on any subject that inspired me. One book led to another. Over the years I’ve learned 10 times more than I ever learned in high school or college.”

We’re not advocating autodidactism over formal education, but reading is a great way to learn more about topics that aren’t necessarily covered in class. Get started with this list of 30 books to read before turning 30.

4. Stop trying to live someone else’s life

Smith Collection/Getty Images

It’s tempting to use other people’s expectations and values as the yardsticks by which you measure your own accomplishments. But doing so can prevent you from ever feeling truly fulfilled.

Here’s Franklin Veaux:

If there’s one thing you can do that will help more than anything else, it’s this: Live life on your own terms. Don’t do things because you think you ‘should.’ Don’t do what other people tell you to do. Don’t do what society expects you to do. Don’t sit around waiting to start living your life. This life belongs to you and to nobody else. You will not get a chance to do it again. Live it on your terms.

5. Stop feeling bad about the past

Westend61/Getty Images

In response to the question, “What should one do in their 20s to avoid regrets in their 30s and 40s?” several Quora users suggested that regret isn’t a particularly healthy mindset.

Writes Jayesh Lalwani:

There are two kinds of people in the world: People who live their lives looking back, and people who live their lives looking forward. You can recognise people who live their lives looking back by their heavy use of shoulda-woulda-coulda. I should have taken that job. I could have gone to that college. I would have married the girl. I could have been a contender. These people are constantly looking for things to regret. To them, life is a series of failures, and every future opportunity is a chance to [mess] up.

6. Start showing loved ones you care

JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

“If you really care about a certain someone, make it a habit to show it,” says Christian Svanes Kolding.

“Little gestures, kind words. It’s not about constant contact, but more about finding mutual ways to share your life with the people you care most about. … And if you have a partner, show your love. Take nothing for granted. Life happens.”

7. Start taking care of your health

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“The simplest and most important action you can take is to protect your health,” writes Andrew Solmssen. “Once it’s gone, it’s really hard to bring back. Most people in their 40s and beyond would trade money for health.”

Exercising is especially crucial at this juncture in your life. If you start early, you’ll establish the habit for decades to come, which will be especially beneficial in your late 30s when you start losing muscle mass. Just remember to choose physical activities you really love, since you’re less likely to continue exercising if you dislike your workouts.

8. Start saving for retirement

“Spend less than you earn and put money in an IRA,” says Paul Richard. “Compounding does amazing things and you will be able to retire when you want, instead of working forever.”

Richard is right: The earlier you start saving for your golden years, the more time your money has to accrue interest.

9. Start asking questions

Getty Images

“By asking questions, you’re getting different perspectives from different people,” writes Brian Austin. “To a greater or lesser extent, all of our lives are enriched by sharing the thoughts and ideas of others.”

Scientists say this kind of curiosity and knowledge-seeking can strengthen your personal relationships because you spend time listening, and it boosts your performance at work because you always want to learn and improve.

10. Start flossing

Shutterstock

It’s “disheartening how many sit in dental chairs for hours later in life forking over thousands,” writes Madeleine Gallay.

Recently there’s been some controversy in the medical community over whether flossing has benefits. Apparently, as Business Insider’s Erin Brodwin reported, the effectiveness of flossing has never been studied.

Still, many experts say that not flossing lets plaque build up between teeth and become tartar, a hard deposit that can irritate gums, and can potentially lead to infection and gum disease. Gum disease is also linked to other problems, including diabetes and heart disease – but there’s no evidence that one directly causes the other.

11. Start practicing mindfulness

Simon Migaj/Unsplash

Mindfulness is about becoming more aware of your thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and surroundings. Experts say it can help you perform better at work because it allows you to deal with stress in a more healthy way.

Lauren Ramesbottom recommends cultivating mindfulness by setting aside a certain period of time every day or week for quiet meditation or reflection:

“This could be anything from writing in a journal, to listening to quiet music in the dark in your room, focused deep breathing or doing yoga. Anything that allows you to separate yourself from the daily trials of life … and have an open conversation with yourself in regards to how you’re feeling.”

12. Start learning how to read a scientific paper

Ron Cogswell/Flickr The Albert Einstein Memorial outside of the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, DC.

“Learn a bit about medicine, including how to read a scientific paper,” says Austin Schopper. “This will not only help you learn to take care of yourself better, but will also insulate you from con artists and frauds trying to sell you ‘detox’ remedies and miracle cures.”

Over at The Huffington Post, Jennifer Raff, Ph.D., a professor of physical anthropology, offers nonscientists a (nonscary) guide for reading and understanding a scientific paper.

13. Start learning how to cook

“Learn how to prepare a meal for more than just you,” Schopper says.

You might live alone now, but chances are at some point, you’ll be cohabiting with a significant other and/or kids – and this skill will come in handy. Plus, cooking most of your meals at home saves money and tends to be healthier than dining out.

14. Start getting involved in meaningful causes

Volunteer Florida

Consider joining a Meetup or another group of people who are interested in similar political and cultural issues.

“You will never have this much energy, health this great, or this much disposable time again in your life,” writes Heidi McDonald. “Make the most of it. This is your best chance to make a difference in the world.”

15. Start following current events

“Chances are,” McDonald writes, if you keep up with the latest news, “you’ll find your passion, whether that’s a cause you’re interested in or a niche you believe you can fill.”

Moreover, you’ll be better able to make small talk if you’ve got a few hot topics on hand.

16. Start travelling

Jin Chu Ferrer/Getty Images

“Don’t be a tourist but a traveller,” says Shrey Garg. “This will help increase your vision and make you realise how big and small the world is at the same time.”

Over at US News, Claire Volkman advises going beyond the landmarks and discovering the cafes, stores, and parks that exist off the beaten path. You may also want to consider renting a home instead of a hotel in a neighbourhood far from tourist attractions.

17. Start taking alone time

Westend61/Getty Images

Garv Suri recommends spending half an hour every day in solitude.

Make sure you don’t have your phone with you: Researchers say humans need true solitude, away from texts and Twitter, in order to understand their own behaviour and experiences.

18. Start conducting weekly reviews

Kate Aedon/Shutterstock

“One great habit is a weekly review to look back at the past week and lay out the one coming up,” says Curt Beavers. “Use these three questions:

“1. What went well last week? (Celebrate and continue these.)

“2. What didn’t go well? (Stop, overcome, or remove these from your plate.)

“3. Based on the answers above, what changes do I need to make to make this week better?”

19. Start appreciating failure

FluxFactory/Getty Images

Here’s Arpit Sethi’s advice to a 22-year-old who wants to know the best way to invest time: “Fail. Merely out of our teens this is the best thing that can contribute in the making of an adult. The more we fail, the more we learn.”

Sarah Rapp of 99U interviewed Tim Harford, author of “Adapt: Why Success Always Starts With Failure,” and learned that failing productively involves trying lots of new things, failing in a safe space, and being prepared to ditch your plan if it’s just not working out.

20. Start expressing gratitude

Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

“Start each day with a thankful heart,” says Alex Chuang. “Gratitude can turn ordinary things into blessings and is the easiest path to happiness. Don’t let the things you want make you forget the things you have.”

In fact, successful people from John Paul DeJoria to Oprah Winfrey have a daily gratitude practice. DeJoria, for example, sometimes uses the first five minutes of the day to “reflect on what I have in life and for what I am grateful.”

Meanwhile, research suggests that taking the time to express gratitude for and appreciate your partner is a key predictor of relationship satisfaction.

21. Start saying ‘no’

picture alliance/Getty Images

“Focus intensely on the actions that bring happiness into your life,” writes Nelson Wang, and try to cut out the rest.

Of course, telling a coworker that you can’t proofread her project report or a friend that you can’t make his birthday party is easier said than done. Try offering an alternative when you say “no” – for example, “I can’t read the document today, but here are my two biggest tips for writing a project report.”

And don’t feel the need to apologise – you aren’t doing anything wrong by saying “no.”

22. Start coming up with lots of ideas

Hero Images/Getty Images

Ayodeji Awosika cites author James Altucher, who recommends writing down at least 10 ideas every day in order to strengthen your “idea muscle.”

Awosika writes: “How many good ideas do you need to have to become successful? One. If you write down 10 ideas per day that’s 3,650 ideas per year. Using simple maths and the law of averages, you’re bound to hit on something worthwhile.”

His advice makes sense in light of something psychologist Adam Grant discovered when he researched creativity and success. The most successful people don’t necessarily have better ideas than everyone else – but they’re persistent, so they come up with more ideas, one of which is bound to work out.

23. Stop sticking around in a bad relationship

Alden Tan recommends giving love a chance – but also having the courage to admit when it’s just not working out:

If a relationship is totally loveless and totally going nowhere, just end it. Don’t stick around just because of comfort or fear. You deserve the best kind of love. You don’t [want] to grow up being 30 or 40 and with somebody you’re not in love with. That’s just burdensome.

24. Start learning how to manage your time

Hero Images/Getty Images

Syed Jack Rizvi advises 20-somethings to figure out exactly where they’re wasting time and then cut all relatively useless activities from their daily routine.

Meanwhile, Etienne Garbugli, a product and marketing consultant, shared some time-management lessons he wished he’d known when he was starting out in his career. Two key ones: Don’t multitask, and write down everything that’s distracting you at the moment.

25. Start holding yourself accountable for your actions

That’s a tip from SaiPriya Subramanian.

It’s easy – and maybe somewhat justified – to blame your parents for all your dysfunctional behaviours at work and in relationships. But it’s probably easier to beat those behaviours one you take responsibility for them.

26. Stop making excuses

Getty Images

Writes Michael Merrill:

“We say we have no time and then spend it on the internet or watching TV. We say we have no money and do nothing to get it. We say we don’t know the right people yet someone out there is meeting them right now.”

In other words, stop letting yourself off the hook for not being the person you want to be.

In his book “The Achievement Habit,” Stanford engineering professor Bernard Roth says we hold ourselves back when we try to justify our negative behaviour. We’d be happier and more successful, he says, if we stopped giving “reasons”- or excuses – for everything.

27. Stop putting off all your life plans

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hemant Pandey advises against sacrificing happiness today for the prospect of success down the road. As an example of this behaviour in action, Pandey says you might be so focused on getting ahead at work that you don’t make one hour for the person you love.

In fact, when you ask people about their biggest regrets in life, many of those regrets center on family and romance, like not spending time with kids when they were young.

28. Keep constantly learning

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

That doesn’t mean you should hate yourself or play down your accomplishments. Instead, it means you should constantly be looking to learn and grow.

Writes Shubham Sawoo:

If a feeling of satisfaction comes within us from the early 20s, then this means that we do not have any dream, or perhaps we have given up on it. This is the point from when we’ll not be able to make any more improvement. Our dreams should be big, bigger than the remarks of the entire world, bigger than all our fears. And once we have this dream, we should keep on trying until that dream becomes our reality.

29. Start volunteering

Mars Inc.

“Volunteer in anything you think you are interested in,” says Shrey Garg. “It’s one of the best places to meet diverse people and who are concerned [about] the same things you are. It will give you different perspectives of the actual problems faced by the people and how different it seems from far away.”

30. Start living in the moment

Shutterstock/Flamingo Images

“Do you find yourself texting in class, or at a dinner with friends?” says Tom Jackson. “When you do that, those around you often feel uncomfortable, as if you are saying they are less important. Put it away, and open up your awareness to all you are missing. There are people you may see today whom you will never see again, old folks who will die, and younger people who may move away. Let them have a great last memory of you.”

