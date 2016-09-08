Here are the 8 biggest changes coming to the new iPhone 7

Apple unveiled the latest iteration of its iPhone on September 7, and nearly all of the rumours about the device proved to be true. The headphone jack is no more, and Apple is betting on a wireless future. Here’s a look at the new way you will be listening to music and some other major changes from previous models.

