How to change your YouTube channel name on desktop and mobile

If your YouTube channel has changed over time, you may want to change your channel name to better reflect its content. Anchiy/Getty Images

You can change your YouTube channel name on a desktop computer, or via the mobile app.

Be aware that changing your channel name will remove verification, so you’d have to reapply.

Changing your YouTube name doesn’t impact your Google name.

Your YouTube channel name is supposed to encapsulate what your channel is about – but that can change over time. And if it no longer represents what you do, it may be time for a refresh. That means changing your channel name.

Here’s how to get it done, and what it means for your channel and Google account.

How to change YouTube channel name on desktop

1. Go to the YouTube website and log in to your account, if needed.

2. Click your profile icon, in the top-right corner of the screen, and select Your Channel.

Click ‘Your channel’ in the drop-down menu. Devon Delfino

3. Select the blue Customize Channel button.

Select ‘Customize Channel’ at the top-right of the page. Devon Delfino

4. Select the Basic Info tab.

Go to ‘Basic info.’ Devon Delfino

5. Click the Edit icon, which looks like a pencil, next to your current channel name.

Click the pencil icon to enter a new name. Devon Delfino

6. Add your desired channel name in the text box.

Enter your new name. Devon Delfino

7. Click the blue Publish button, located toward the top-right corner of the screen, to change your channel name.

Important: If your channel is verified, changing your channel name will remove your verification badge, so you’d need to reapply to get that back.



How to change YouTube channel name on mobile

The process is the same on an Android or iPhone.

1. Open the YouTube app and log in to your account, if needed.

2. Tap your profile picture, located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap your profile icon. Devon Delfino

3. Select Your Channel.

Go to ‘Your channel.’ Devon Delfino

4. Tap Edit Channel.

Select ‘Edit Channel.’ Devon Delfino

5. Select the Edit icon, which looks like a pencil, next to your name.

Tap on the pencil icon. Devon Delfino

6. Add your desired channel name in the text box and tap the check mark in the top-right corner, or OK, depending on your phone.

Type in your new name. Devon Delfino

Can you change your YouTube name without changing your Google name?

Yes. Your channel name is separate from your Google name. That said, your YouTube channel name information will be stored within your Google account. And your Google account is considered your primary account, while your YouTube name acts as a public persona.

