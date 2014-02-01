The National Congress Of American Indians Releases Video Asking Redskins To Change Name

Earlier this week, the National Congress of American Indians released a powerful video called “Proud to Be” just in time for this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The two-minute video shows simple images of American Indians living their everyday lives while a narrator shares the various names different tribes use to refer to themselves.

Among “Seminole,” “Sitting Bull,” and “Geronimo”… are words like “patriot” and “resilient.”

The list ends with the one name Native Americans do not use and although it is not verbalized — it’s clear.

The YouTube post includes information on how to contact the Washington Redskins team and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Here is the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

