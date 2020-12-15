Rent freezes, JobSeeker for Kiwis and Justice for George Floyd: Here are the Change.org petitions Australians backed in 2020

Getty Images

Online campaign platform Change.org has released its list of top petitions in 2020.

COVID-19 related petitions were among the most popular, including calls to freeze rent, extend wage subsidies to New Zealanders and provide PPE to frontline healthcare workers.

Petitions about racial justice, the environment and violence against women were also in the top 10 most popular Australian petitions, each garnering hundreds of thousands of signatures.

2020 has been a tumultuous year, with major events buoyed by growing social movements calling for change.

While contending with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, online petitions allowed people to call for action, build movements and mobilise their supporters without having to leave their homes.

Online petition platform Change.org has released a breakdown of the top campaigns, fastest growing movements and successful petitions in Australia from 2020.

Pandemic-related petitions dominated the top petitions signed by Australians this year.

More than half a million people signed a March petition calling on the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to suspend all mortgage, rent, bills and offer income support in response to the worsening pandemic, making it the most signed Australian petition this year.

The petition with the third most signatures was the #SupportForKiwis campaign, which urged the Australian government to extend the same welfare entitlements to New Zealand citizens living in Australia during the pandemic.

More than 300,000 people signed the petition which ultimately ended in a win: many Kiwis were granted access to the JobKeeper subsidy in March this year.

Petitions asking that West Australia Premier Mark McGowan to keep the border closed, requesting more personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and a successful campaign calling on Crown Casino to close its doors during the pandemic were among the top petitions related to COVID-19.

There were a number of non-pandemic related causes in Change.org’s top Australian petitions, too.

Racial justice was a consistent theme: 160,000 people signed a petition calling for including Aboriginal studies in Australia’s national school curriculum and 135,000 are opposing a Dan Murphy’s ‘superstore’ near three dry communities, a proposal opposed by community leaders and Aboriginal health organisations.

Australians also signed international racial justice petitions in large numbers: 330,000 of the 19.6 million people who signed the Justice for George Floyd petition — calling for the officers who involved to be fired and to be charged —were Australian.

A further 110,000 Australians also added their name to the campaign calling for action over the death of Breonna Taylor, which has more than 11.4 million signatures.

Petitions calling for Victoria’s sexual assault victim gag laws to be overturned, for koala conservation, to provide firefighters with proper equipment and for the Australian government to declare a climate emergency rounded out the top ten.

Here are the top Change.org Australian petitions from 2020

1. Suspend all mortgage, rent, bills & issue salary substitute – 505,623 signatures

2. Support Mark McGowan to keep the West Australian border closed – 290,022 signatures

3. Give Full Centrelink Support for Kiwis who live and work in Australia – 222,508 signatures

4. Revoke Victoria’s new gag laws – 216,114 signatures

5. Australian Healthcare Workers demand safe Personal Protective Equipment for COVID-19 – 199,579 signatures

6. Include Aboriginal Studies in the School Curriculum – 162,772 signatures

7. Provide proper PPE for Firefighters Immediately – 143,626 signatures

8. Save the Mt Lofty Koalas – 131,990 signatures

9. Stop Dan Murphys in Darwin – 125,234 signatures

10. Declare a Climate Emergency – 111,306 signatures

