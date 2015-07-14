Since the financial crisis, almost all Americans have seen their wages fall

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released a study of employment compensation since the financial crisis and Great Recession. One of the things they measured was how wages changed over that time period.

This chart shows the average change in inflation-adjusted wages for private-sector workers between 2007 and 2014 for each income percentile outside of the very top and very bottom.

