How to change your Google Voice number if you want to direct calls for work or personal reasons

You can change a Google Voice number for $US10 ($AU14).

You can also port your current phone number to a Google Voice account so both numbers can be used interchangeably.

Initial Google Voice sign-ups are free of charge.

If you need a different phone number for work or leisure purposes but don’t want to take out another cell phone contract, Google Voice may be the answer. The service provides Google users with a free phone number from which you can make phone calls (provided you purchase credit when necessary) and send and receive texts. You can even port your phone number to a Google Voice account, if you want.

You can also change your Google Voice number if needed at any time, though you will be charged a one-time $US10 ($AU14) fee to do so. If you’re ready for a new Google Voice number and don’t mind the small cost, follow these steps.

How to change your Google Voice number

1. On your computer, head to voice.google.com and ensure you’re signed into your Google account.

2. On the top-left corner of your screen, click the Menu button, then click Legacy Google Voice. While the page you navigate to will look different, this is the place to make the change.

Select the Legacy Google Voice option. Jennifer Still

3. Click Settings and then Settings again in the upper-right corner of your screen.

4. Click the Phones tab, then the Change/Port option next to your current phone number. From there, select I want a new number and follow the on-screen instructions.

Select the Change/Port option. Jennifer Still

5. Once the process and payment is completed, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to proceed.

Click ‘Continue’ to proceed with the number change. Jennifer Still

How to port your cell phone to a Google Voice account

Before proceeding, it’s worth noting that porting your mobile number to Google Voice will cost a flat $US20 ($AU28) fee through most providers, including AT&T and Verizon.

In addition, not all mobile numbers can be ported to Google Voice, and you should check the porting status page to see if your number qualifies. You’ll also need to get your account number and pin from your service provider before proceeding.

If you’re good to go, you can follow these steps, which start out the same as the above section.

1. Visit the Google Voice homepage and then navigate to Legacy Google Voice via the menu on the upper left-hand corner of your screen.

2. Click Settings (the icon that looks like a cog) and then Settings again. Then, click the Phones tab.

3. Next to your current Google Voice number, click Change/Port, then select I want to use my mobile number.

4. Follow the instructions to proceed with setting up your new number and complete payment. You’ll then need to set up phones to receive calls once the process is complete. Your number can take between 48 and 96 hours to port.

