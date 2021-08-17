Search

How to change your Gmail password on any device, and what happens after you change your password

Devon Delfino
It’s important to change your Gmail password if your account or devices have been compromised. Shutterstock
  • You can change your Gmail password on an iPhone, Android, or computer in a number of ways.
  • If you don’t have the Gmail app, you can still change your password on a web browser.
  • When you change your Gmail password, you’ll be signed out on most devices.
Changing your Gmail password might sound like a hassle, but it can be a great way to protect yourself from potential hacks, and combat security breaches when they do happen. And in reality, it only takes a minute or two to accomplish, assuming you have a new password in mind.

Here’s how to change your Gmail password on an iPhone, Android, or your computer.

How to change your Gmail password on iPhone

1. Open the Gmail app or download it from the Apple App Store if you don’t already have it.

2. In the top-right corner of the screen, tap your profile picture or initial.

Screenshot of Gmail app homepage on iPhone
Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the homepage. Devon Delfino

3. Tap Google Account, which may also appear as Manage your Google Account, depending on what version of the app you have.

Screenshot of profile icon menu in Gmail app on iPhone
In the pop-up, select ‘Google Account.’ Devon Delfino

4. Tap Personal info, located toward the top of the screen.

Screenshot of Google Account page in Gmail app on iPhone
Select the ‘Personal info’ tab. Devon Delfino

5. In the Basic Info section, tap Password. You may be prompted to sign in again using your current password.

Screenshot of Personal info page of Google Account settings on iPhone Gmail app
Tap on your password to change it. Devon Delfino

6. Enter your new password twice, as directed, then select Change Password.

Screenshot of change password page on iPhone Gmail app
Enter your new password twice and hit ‘Change password.’ Devon Delfino

How to change your Gmail password on Android

1. Open your device’s Settings app.

2. Tap on Google to go to your account.

Screenshot of Android Settings app homepage
Go to ‘Google.’ William Antonelli/Insider

3. Tap Manage your Google Account at the top.

Screenshot of Google page in Android Settings app
Select ‘Manage your Google Account.’ William Antonelli/Insider

4. At the top of the screen, select Security.

Screenshot of Security tab on Android Settings app
Go to the ‘Security’ tab. William Antonelli/Insider

5. Under Signing in to Google, tap Password. You might have to sign into your account to move onto the next step.

Screenshot of Security tab on Android Settings app, password section
Select ‘Password.’ William Antonelli/Insider

6. Enter your new desired password, as prompted.

Screenshot of change password page on Android Settings app
Enter your new password twice. William Antonelli/Insider

7. Select Change Password.

How to change your Gmail password on a computer

1. Go into your Google Account and sign in, if necessary.

2. Select Security, located in the left sidebar.

Screenshot of Google Account homepage on computer
Click ‘Security’ on the left. Devon Delfino/Insider

3. Under Signing in to Google, select Password. You may have to sign in again.

Screenshot of Security page on Google Account website
Click on your password. Devon Delfino/Insider

4. Enter your new password in the text boxes, as directed.

Screenshot of page to enter new password on Google Account website
Enter your new password twice. Devon Delfino/Insider

5. Click Change Password.

What happens after you change your Gmail password

When you change or reset your password, you should know that you’ll be signed out of that account in most places. You’ll need to sign back in using your updated password.

There are a few exceptions to the sign-out policy, though. You won’t be signed out in the following places:

  • Devices that you use to verify that it’s you when you sign in.
  • Certain devices with third-party apps you’ve given account access.
  • Home devices that you’ve previously given account access.

