How to change your Facebook photo to blue, white, and red for Paris

Since Paris was attacked on Friday night, outpourings of grief and mourning have taken over social media.

Now, people are filtering their Facebook photos with an overlay of blue, white, and red — the colours of the French flag.

It’s similar to Facebook’s Celebrate Pride filter, a rainbow overlay that was created for Pride month but became even more ubiquitous when the Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage was handed down.

But it’s a little more difficult to get. Currently, Facebook hasn’t released an easy URL or link to find the overlay function. Instead, you have to be friends with someone who’s already used the filter, and click a “Try It” under their photo.

But there’s a way to do it if none of your friends have yet. Keep scrolling to see.

1. Go to facebook.com/facebook. For now, the site's top post has a 'Try It' button that unlocks the filter. Facebook 2. Follow the prompts to either keep your current profile picture or select another photo. Facebook/Molly Mulshine 3. Pick when you'd like your photo to revert back to normal: an hour from now, a day from now, a week from now, or never. Facebook/Molly Mulshine 4. Add a caption and you're done. Facebook/Molly Mulshine

