You Should Change Your Dropbox Password Right Now -- Here's How To Do It

On Monday night, news broke that hackers had reportedly obtained nearly 7 million Dropbox usernames and passwords. Dropbox says its service wasn’t hacked, but that the usernames and passwords had been stolen from various third-party services.

There are a ton of apps and services that integrate with Dropbox, making it nearly impossible to track down which ones have been compromised.

To play it safe, you should probably change your Dropbox password and enable two-step authentication if you haven’t already done so. The process takes less than five minutes, and is well worth it.

Two-step authentication is a method in which an app or service requests a separate means of authentication besides your password to log into your account. In most cases, this includes sending a text message with a code to your smartphone.

