Chanel's newest collection looks like a trippy mashup of your favourite childhood boardgames

Not to be overshadowed by the Met Ball, Karl Lagerfeld debuted Chanel’s 2016 resort collection inside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza — Zaha Hadid’s 24-hour shopping mecca in Seoul, Korea — on Monday.

The scene in and around the runway was Candyland meets Twister meets K-pop, with Minnie Mouse ears and a star-studded front row.

Echoing the whimsical, youthful nature of the collection, candy-coloured stools that looked like push-pops were used as seating.

Meanwhile, the runway looked like a trail of Twister mat cut-outs.

The first few models to take the runway wore hairpieces that resembled Minnie Mouse ears.

Thomas Peter/Reuters

The collection was also rife with rhinestones and sequins…

…as well as a few colourful renditions of the classic Chanel suit.

Thomas Peter/Reuters

With all the childlike wonderment, there was even an actual child in the mix — Lagerfeld’s godson, Hudson Kroenig, son of model Brad Kroenig.

After the show, Lagerfeld shared a quiet word with actress Kristen Stewart, who skipped the Met Ball to be at the show.

Gisele Bundchen and Tilda Swinton also made the trip to Seoul to support Lagerfeld and the house.

