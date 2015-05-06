Chanel's newest collection looks like a trippy mashup of your favourite childhood boardgames

April Walloga

Not to be overshadowed by the Met Ball, Karl Lagerfeld debuted Chanel’s 2016 resort collection inside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza — Zaha Hadid’s 24-hour shopping mecca in Seoul, Korea — on Monday.

The scene in and around the runway was Candyland meets Twister meets K-pop, with Minnie Mouse ears and a star-studded front row.

Echoing the whimsical, youthful nature of the collection, candy-coloured stools that looked like push-pops were used as seating.

Chanel cruise seoulThomas Peter/Reuters

Meanwhile, the runway looked like a trail of Twister mat cut-outs.

Chanel seoul cruiseThomas Peter/Reuters

The first few models to take the runway wore hairpieces that resembled Minnie Mouse ears.

Chanel minnie ears

Thomas Peter/Reuters

The collection was also rife with rhinestones and sequins…

Chanel cruise eyebrowsThomas Peter/Reuters

…as well as a few colourful renditions of the classic Chanel suit.

Chanel cruise korea

Thomas Peter/Reuters

With all the childlike wonderment, there was even an actual child in the mix — Lagerfeld’s godson, Hudson Kroenig, son of model Brad Kroenig.

Chanel cruise 2015Thomas Peter/Reuters

After the show, Lagerfeld shared a quiet word with actress Kristen Stewart, who skipped the Met Ball to be at the show.

Karl lagerfeld seoulThomas Peter/Reuters

Gisele Bundchen and Tilda Swinton also made the trip to Seoul to support Lagerfeld and the house.

Gisele seoulThomas Peter/Reuters

