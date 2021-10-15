Chanel is selling an advent calendar that costs as much as some people’s rent

Chanel is known for its luxury clothing and high-end perfumes. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chanel is selling a beauty-themed advent calendar for $US825 ($AU1,113).

The gift set comes with 27 items including beauty products, bracelets, and stickers.

Some say they’re disappointed in the item’s price, but it’s sold out at the time of writing.

Chanel is selling an advent calendar to help fans celebrate the holiday season, but buying one will set you back hundreds of dollars.

As Harper’s Bazaar reported, the luxury brand released the gift set on Friday via Harrod’s and its website. The calendar costs $US825 ($AU1,113), and comes with 27 items inspired by the brand’s iconic N°5 fragrance.

Despite its high price, Chanel’s advent calendar is sold out at the time of writing, and it’s unclear if the product will be restocked. Representatives for Chanel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The advent calendar is designed to look like perfume. Chanel

The luxury gift set is crafted to look like Chanel’s signature perfume bottles. Inside, there are smaller boxes that contain mystery items for buyers to unpack between December 5 and December 31.

However, if you want to know what products you’re getting before investing more than $US800 ($AU1,079), photos of the items can be seen on the brand’s website.

Some of the included items are high-end beauty products like Chanel hand cream, lipsticks, nail polish, and perfume. The rest are items like bracelets, Christmas ornaments, and stickers.

Beauty fans seem split on the luxury beauty set. While some on Instagram have said they’re interested in splurging on the kit, others expressed disappointment with the product’s high price tag.

“That’s rent money!!!” one person wrote.

“Got excited, took out my wallet, saw the price and put my wallet away ????????????????,” another said.