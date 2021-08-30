Chanel is buying up more jasmine fields to ensure it can supply flowers for its iconic No. 5 perfume

Chanel purchased more jasmine fields in southern France to secure the key ingredient in its No. 5 fragrance.

According to Reuters, the luxury brand is wary of disappearing flower crops used in its 100-year old perfume.

The production of each bottle of Chanel No. 5 requires 1,000 jasmine flowers.

Chanel purchased more land in southern France to secure supplies of jasmine, the key ingredient it needs to produce the iconic No. 5 perfume, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the luxury fashion giant purchased the extra flower fields in Grasse, France, because it is worried the crops used in its best-selling perfume are disappearing. Grasse is known as the perfume capital of the world.

Chanel bought an additional 10 hectares (100,000 square meters) of land, adding to the 20 hectares it already uses in a partnership with the Mul family, a now-iconic family farm in Grasse that the luxury company entered into a deal with in the late 1980s, said Reuters.

According to the IrishTimes, each bottle of Chanel No. 5 uses 1,000 jasmine flowers from the Mul farm. The head of the farm said that operations were not overly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, because pickers were able to work outside.

2021 marks the 100th year since Chanel first created its No. 5 perfume.