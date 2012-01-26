Chanel Just Hosted Its Paris Fashion Week Show On A Jumbo Jet

Karl Lagerfeld aboard the jet he showed the Chanel collection on.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

Designers will often try to outshine their collections from previous years with risky prints, bold colours or sky-high hair on the runway.But Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel decided to bring attention to his Chanel Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2012 collection during Paris Fashion Week by showing it on an aeroplane (via Fashionista).



Blogger Derek Blasberg tweeted that Lagerfeld wanted to show his collection on a plane instead of “a boring old movie,” Fashionista reported.

Alas, the plane was non-functional: set designers spent five days constructing the interior, which had “an extra-wide 164-foot aisle, 180-degree swivel seats for 250 high-profile guests, double-C monogrammed carpet, a holographic cockpit, and a slatted roof that revealed a vista of clouds,” according to Inhabitat.

