The Most Pinned Brand On Pinterest Doesn't Even Use A Pinterest Account [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Chanel is the most pinned brand on Pinterest. It generates 400 pins and more than 3,600 repins per day, Mashable says. The brand does not have an active Pinterest page.



Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann still does not have a business model, and therefore still no ad model for his scrapbooking site.

Kanye West went on a profanity-filled rant at the Adult Swim upfront show.



DigitasLBi: Ewen Sturgeon, former CEO of LBi International, is now chief executive of DigitasLBi International. He reports to Luke Taylor, CEO of DigitasLBi.

Razorfish: Michael Karg, former COO international/president EMEA of Razorfish and Digitas, will now focus solely on Razorfish as the new CEO of Razorfish International. Karg reports to Bob Lord, the chief executive of Razorfish.

Google Checkout is going away in favour of Google Wallet.

DQ has a Warren Buffett lookalike in one of its new ads. The investor really is a fan of the brand, apparently.

Social media is still lousy at driving e-commerce.

IBM has turned its Watson super computer into a CRM device.

Joule CEO Michael Collins has left the WPP mobile ad shop to join Adelphic Mobile, the cross-platform targeting enhancement company.

