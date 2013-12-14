Beyoncé Recruited 3 Top Victoria's Secret Models To Star In Her New Music Video

While Beyoncé made husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy the stars of two of her 17 new music videos, the superstar also gathered three top Victoria’s Secret models to strut their stuff in the video for her new song “YONCE.”

Chanel Iman, Joan Smalls, And Jourdan Dunn all appear in the provocative music video as Beyoncé is variously sucking on a lollipop and smoking a cigar like the boss that she is.

While most would shy away from dancing around in leotards next to Victoria’s Secret models, B embraced it.

Watch the Ricky Saiz-directed video below:

Clearly, the models were excited about the gig and all took to Instagram this morning to reveal some behind-the-scenes shots:

Chanel Iman posted “YonceXBeyonce”:

And “Making of the video #yonce @beyonce”

Joan Smalls wrote: “What an experience with the one and only @beyonce with my girls #SlayingIt #Yonce #MusicVideo #Dope #History #TellMeHowitsLookingBabe”

And posted her part in the video, expressing “I’m on a Natural High Today.”

Jourdan Dunn captioned this picture with lyrics “‘Tell me how it’s looking babe’

