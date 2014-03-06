Chanel Just Created The Fanciest Grocery Store Of All Time

Chanel’s runway show yesterday was one of the most creative the fashion industry as ever seen.

For the presentation at Paris Fashion Week, the brand created an intricate grocery store. Every single item was Chanel.

After the show, attendees looted the store for items like Chanel mineral water and sodas.

Some models even toted around carts.

Every single item in the store was branded Chanel.

The luxury brand is one of the world’s most expensive — handbags cost upward of $US5,000.

Some models even stopped to ponder the aisles.

Singer Rihanna attended the show and checked out the grocery items.

These bottles were artfully arranged by colour.

A close-up of Chanel’s mineral water.

Here’s Chanel mastermind Karl Lagerfeld with his muse, model Cara Delevingne.

