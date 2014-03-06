Chanel Just Created The Fanciest Grocery Store Of All Time

Ashley Lutz

Chanel’s runway show yesterday was one of the most creative the fashion industry as ever seen.

For the presentation at Paris Fashion Week, the brand created an intricate grocery store. Every single item was Chanel.

After the show, attendees looted the store for items like Chanel mineral water and sodas.

Some models even toted around carts.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

Every single item in the store was branded Chanel.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

The luxury brand is one of the world’s most expensive — handbags cost upward of $US5,000.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

Some models even stopped to ponder the aisles.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

Singer Rihanna attended the show and checked out the grocery items.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

These bottles were artfully arranged by colour.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

A close-up of Chanel’s mineral water.

Chanel grocery store runway showStephane Mahe/Reuters

Here’s Chanel mastermind Karl Lagerfeld with his muse, model Cara Delevingne.

Chanel grocery store runway show cara delevingne karl lagerfeld Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.