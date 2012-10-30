Here's How Chanel Tried To Fix Brad Pitt's Horrendous Ad

After Brad Pitt’s nonsensical spot for Chanel No.5 was skewered by people with eyes and ears — and inevitably ended up in a series of SNL sketches — Chanel re-edited the original ad to be more … well … bearable.



Although the pseudo-intellectual raving about the world turning “and we turn with it” is the same, the visuals are different. Now instead of watching Brad Pitt awkwardly recite his enigmatic monologue, refusing to make eye contact with a camera lens, viewers are treated to images of beautiful women staring out windows, spinning, and walking on water.

While part two is as cryptic as part one, it is certainly less uncomfortable. Who knew that showing less of Brad Pitt would improve a commercial?

Watch the spot here:

And in case you missed it, here’s the original, directed by Joe Wright:

