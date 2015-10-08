Chanel just created the swankiest airport we've ever seen

Chanel has been known to do some pretty crazy things during Paris Fashion Week. They have thrown theatrical shows with sets that emulate grocery stores, bistros, and even casinos.

For its Spring/Summer 2016 show, Chanel turned the runway into a completely customised airport.

The meticulously designed space was filled with tons of branded eccentricities, mostly focusing on “Chanel Airlines” signs and memorabilia. There was also a Departures and Arrivals board, airport seats, and gate signs.

Karl Lagerfeld, the company’s head designer and creative director, had some personal reasons to make the idea come to fruition.

“I don’t star in movies, I am not a famous singer. I have no scandal and yet I cannot go out in public because they all want to take my picture, so it’s almost impossible for me to travel through airports,” Lagerfeld told Dazed Magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack.

Learn more about the setup, as well as who attended the show, below.

The event took place at the Grand Palais, a venue that has hosted exhibitions and events since it was built in 1900. It was declared a historic monument in 2000.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty.

Here’s what the space — dubbed the Aeroport Paris Cambon, or Chanel Airlines Terminal 2C — looked like totally empty.

En exclusiva la Terminal 2C del imaginario aeropuerto París-Cambon recreado esta mañana por la casa @chanelofficial para presentar su nueva colección primaveta-verano 2016. #cganelairlines #chanelspringsummer2016 A photo posted by Revista A la Moda (@revistaalamoda) on Oct 6, 2015 at 11:50am PDT

Guests needed a “boarding pass” to get inside.

The boarding pass for tomorrow's #ChanelAirlines show. #ChanelSpringSummer2016 #PFW A video posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 5, 2015 at 9:16am PDT

Here’s a look at the Chanel Airlines counter, complete with staff who were assigned positions behind the desk.

Now boarding #ChanelAirlines Flight #5! A photo posted by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on Oct 6, 2015 at 1:27am PDT

Staff members wore these pins.

#cabin crew #chanelairlines #parisfashionweek #ss16 #theclotheshorse #fashioneditor A photo posted by IamTheClotheshorse (@clotheshorse90) on Oct 6, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

A classic Departures and Arrivals board was incorporated into the design.

Ultimate #caughtgramming moment! Thank you @shionat for the picture of me taking a picture of Karl !!! A photo posted by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on Oct 6, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

Chanel Airlines luggage trolleys were another one of the special pieces included in the space.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty.

Lagerfeld himself posed with one of the carts.

la légende. @chanelairline @chanelofficial #chanelspringsummer2016 #chanelairlines by #karlagrafeld @karllagerfeld #PFW #Paris A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelairline) on Oct 6, 2015 at 10:07am PDT

Airport seats were equipped with complimentary Chanel gift bags.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty.

Guests on hand included Vogue editor Anna Wintour, tennis player Maria Sharapova, and French singer Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp who is the star of Chanel’s latest eyewear campaign and a new face of the brand. Читаем Airport magazine и летаем Chanel Airlines ! ✈ #airport_magazine #ChanelAirlines #chanelspringsummer2016 #pfw A photo posted by AIRPORT Magazine Харьков (@airport_magazine_kh) on Oct 6, 2015 at 8:41am PDT

Lagerfeld walked the floor with model and actress Cara Delevingne (in blue) and six-year-old Hudson Kroenig.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty.

Kroenig, who models for Chanel, is Lagerfeld’s godson.

I love this little kido he's soo cute What do you think? #caradelevingne #chanelspringsummer2016 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@cara_adicecream) on Oct 6, 2015 at 7:08am PDT

Models present the Chanel Spring/Summer 2016 women’s ready-to-wear collection. They interacted with the space as they walked the runway, checking flight times and carrying suitcases.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty.

Some even dressed as flight attendants.

Ah, the golden age of travel. #ChanelAirlines show opener A video posted by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on Oct 6, 2015 at 1:59am PDT

Chanel has continued to keep us on the edge of our seats — there’s no telling what they’ll do next.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty.

