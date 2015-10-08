Chanel just created the swankiest airport we've ever seen

Chanel has been known to do some pretty crazy things during Paris Fashion Week. They have thrown theatrical shows with sets that emulate grocery stores, bistros, and even casinos.
For its Spring/Summer 2016 show, Chanel turned the runway into a completely customised airport.
The meticulously designed space was filled with tons of branded eccentricities, mostly focusing on “Chanel Airlines” signs and memorabilia. There was also a Departures and Arrivals board, airport seats, and gate signs.
Karl Lagerfeld, the company’s head designer and creative director, had some personal reasons to make the idea come to fruition.
“I don’t star in movies, I am not a famous singer. I have no scandal and yet I cannot go out in public because they all want to take my picture, so it’s almost impossible for me to travel through airports,” Lagerfeld told Dazed Magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack.
Learn more about the setup, as well as who attended the show, below.
The event took place at the Grand Palais, a venue that has hosted exhibitions and events since it was built in 1900. It was declared a historic monument in 2000.
Here’s what the space — dubbed the Aeroport Paris Cambon, or Chanel Airlines Terminal 2C — looked like totally empty.
Guests needed a “boarding pass” to get inside.
Here’s a look at the Chanel Airlines counter, complete with staff who were assigned positions behind the desk.
Staff members wore these pins.
A classic Departures and Arrivals board was incorporated into the design.
Chanel Airlines luggage trolleys were another one of the special pieces included in the space.
Lagerfeld himself posed with one of the carts.
Airport seats were equipped with complimentary Chanel gift bags.
Guests on hand included Vogue editor Anna Wintour, tennis player Maria Sharapova, and French singer Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp who is the star of Chanel’s latest eyewear campaign and a new face of the brand.
Lagerfeld walked the floor with model and actress Cara Delevingne (in blue) and six-year-old Hudson Kroenig.
Kroenig, who models for Chanel, is Lagerfeld’s godson.
Models present the Chanel Spring/Summer 2016 women’s ready-to-wear collection. They interacted with the space as they walked the runway, checking flight times and carrying suitcases.
Some even dressed as flight attendants.
Chanel has continued to keep us on the edge of our seats — there’s no telling what they’ll do next.
