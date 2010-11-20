Meet The 33 Small Business Owners Who Are Heading To Congress

30 three small business owners are heading to Congress after the 2010 elections. This is a big increase from the previous election, which elected eleven.
And they’re all Republicans.
The list, compiled by the NYT, features people with significant, daily managerial responsibilities within the past five years. It includes cattle farmers, real estate auctioners, auto dealers and restauranteurs.
In tough economic times, clearly small business owners hold more clout than ever.
In 1979, Johnson and and his wife Jane moved to Wisconsin, where Johnson started a business called PACUR with his brother-in-law. Ron was the accountant and a machine operator, and for most of the company's first year, Ron traded 12 hour shifts with his brother-in-law until they could train other operators.
PACUR is a specialty polyester and plastics manufacturer.
Son of former Vice President, Dan Quayle, Ben Quayle was an associate at the law firms Schulte Roth & Zabel (2004--05) and Snell & Wilmer (2006--07), before becoming founder and managing director of Tynwald Capital, a firm specializing in the acquisition and nurturing of small businesses.
He is also founding member of APG-Southwest and the Managing Partner of APG Security's Arizona branch. APG Security is a full-service provider of security services for businesses.
Source: Wikipedia
Schweikert earned his B.A. in finance and real estate from Arizona State University in 1985, then got an MBA from the school in 2005.
Schweikert and his wife Joyce reside in Fountain Hills where together they run Sheridan Equities LLC, a real estate and management business.
Crawford's career has been primarily focused on agriculture in both agri-communications and general agri-business. He has been a news anchor and agri-reporter on KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Farm Director on KFIN-FM in Jonesboro and producer/anchor of the syndicated Delta Farm Roundup TV show airing in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Greenville, Mississippi.
He now owns and operates the AgWatch Network -- a farm news network heard on 39 radio stations in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as TV stations in Little Rock and Jonesboro.
Source: www.meetrickcrawford.com
Denham chose the agriculture industry for a career and now owns and operates Denham Plastics, the leading supplier of reusable containers in the agriculture industry. With 10 employees, company makes $4 million in annual revenue.
Denham's family also farms almonds at their ranch in Merced County.
After graduating from college in the 1970s, Tipton went back to his hometown of Cortez and founded a shop called Mesa Verde Pottery with his bother Joe. The shop attracts customers from the nearby national park and Durango.
'From dust to finished pottery,' everything is handmade in the store. This small business has 22 full and part-time employees at the shop who mix clay, work the kiln and greet customers at the counter.
Southerland is the current co-Owner and president of Southerland Family Funeral Homes, which was founded in 1955.
He has 14 employees in 3 locations.
He is also a founding partner in two other businesses, Genesis Granite & Stone, LLC and K & B Land and Timber Company, LLC.
Founded in 1961, Webster Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc has remained a family business for almost 50 years. After graduating with his engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1971, it was no surprise that Daniel Webster took over the family business. Today, his 3 sons are also employed by their father.
Austin Scott served in the Georgia General Assembly for fourteen years after first being elected at age 26. After graduating from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business, Austin opened Southern Group, an independent insurance brokerage in Tifton.
Dold runs Rose Pest Solutions, a small family business founded in 1860. It is the oldest pest management company in the United States. Rose Pest Solutions is headquartered in Northfield and serves families and businesses throughout the District and beyond.
Thirteen years ago, Shilling and his wife Christie decided to go into business as Italian restaurant owners/operators. Saint Giuseppe's Heavenly Pizza in Moline has proven to be a great success. The couple closes their restaurant on Sundays, in order to give more time off for their 8 employees and spend more time with the family. People warned them that this would doom their business to failure. With faith and persistence, the business has not only sustained itself, but has grown.
As a fourth generation family farmer, Stutzman has been co-owner of Stutzman Farms, farming 4,000 acres with his father since he was 17 years old. At the age of 18, he faced the decision as the oldest son in the family, to either help build the family farming operation into a larger business, or to attend college full time. He chose to continue expanding the farm, and attend college part-time.
Today he is co-owner of a multi-million dollar business, and has the knowledge of building a business from the ground up, with the benefit of having studied business and accounting.
Huelskamp was born near and raised on the family farm in Fowler, Kansas. Pioneered by his grandparents in 1925, the farm operation includes raising corn, cattle, wheat, milo, and soybeans.
After he completed his PhD at American University in political science, Huelskamp turned down various job offers and decided to return home to farm, ranch and raise a family in Fowler.
Pompeo and three partners founded Thayer Aerospace, an aircraft manufacturing subcontractor. Within a decade, Pompeo grew the company to more than 500 total team members, ranking as one of the five largest aviation sub-contractors in South Central Kansas.
In 2006, Mike sold his interest in Thayer Aerospace and became President of Sentry International, an independent business that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of equipment used in oilfield and industrial applications around the globe.
Nunnelee is the Vice President of Allied Funeral Associates. Nunnelee and his father together founded this and other related small companies that market small life insurance policies through funeral homes.
Before his political ventures, Huizenga was a former licensed realtor and developer. Huizenga is also the co-owner of Huizenga Gravel, Inc., a thrid generation family business in Jenison.
Long has worked as an auctioneer and realtor in Southwest Missouri for more than 30 years. Growing up in a family filled with generations of entrepreneurs, Long started his first small business with his sister while he was just in high school. Today, he owns Billy Long Auctions, LLC, and was voted the best auctioneer in the Ozarks for seven years in a row.
Hartzler and her husband, Lowell, run a diversified farming operation and are owners of Hartzler Equipment Company with store locations in Harrisonville, Nevada, and Lamar.
She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Cass County Farm Bureau.
From FBI agent to research analyst on Wall Street, Grimm settled in as a small businessman by founding a small health food restaurant in Manhattan in 2007.
After selling the restaurant in 2009, Grimm became a principal in a bio-fuel company called Austin Refuel located in Austin, Texas.
After graduating with honours in Economics from Reed College in Portland, Ore., Richard started Hanna Construction and worked on small residential projects. Over the next 27 years Hanna Construction grew to employ more than 450 people and successfully completed a myriad of multi-million dollar commercial and municipal projects in Upstate New York.
In addition to being Owner and President of Hanna Construction, Richard is a partner in the Gabriel Group, LLC, which has owned and operated Forge Hill Estates in Ilion, N.Y. -- a premier apartment complex in the Mohawk Valley -- since 1992 and has other ongoing business interests.
Thomas Reed is an attorney and works at his own private practice. In addition to his private practice, Reed is a co-owner of several other businesses dealing with real estate and mortgage brokerage. He employs 25 people in his businesses.
From 1992 to 2007, Canseco, along with his seven siblings together owned a commercial real estate company. He led the development of shopping centres and retail stores from Fort Worth to Laredo.
His family also created the Canseco Foundation to provide grant money to support educational, healthcare, and community needs in and around Laredo.
In 1985, Renacci entered the healthcare industry, forming LTC Management Services, which owned and operated nursing home facilities throughout Ohio.
Renacci formed a financial consulting company in 2003 that, in addition to taking ownership of several businesses, also provided consulting services to numerous troubled businesses throughout the region.
Jim also served as owner and general manager of the Arena Football League's Columbus Destroyers, and helped manage the team to capture the Eastern Conference Championship in 2007.
http://www.renacciforcongress.com/About_Jim/
Mike Kelley graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970 and began working for his father's business, Kelly Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc., which was established in 1953.
He purchased his father's dealership and became the dealer owner of Kelly Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc. in 1995. Later, Kelley acquired the Hyundai and KIA franchises. With the expansion of his business, Kelley now employs 109 people.
Scott is the owner of Tim Scott Allstate and employs 5 people. He served as Co-Chairman of the Financial Services Committee of the Allstate National Advisory Board from 2004-2008.
He is also a partner of Pathway Real Estate Group, LLC.
Duncan is currently the President and CEO of J. Duncan Associates, a South Carolina based, family owned real estate marketing firm which specialises in statewide real estate auctions.
Mulvaney was president of the family real estate development company, in which he had a small ownership stake from 2004 to 2007.
After that, Mulvaney tried his hand at the restaurant business. He had been a minority shareholder in Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, a privately held regional restaurant chain, for many years, but became an owner operator of one of the franchises in early 2009. He left the business in September 2010 to focus on his political career.
Noem lives on a ranch with her family near Castlewood where they raise Angus cattle and show Quarter Horses.
Before that, Noem farmed with her family for 17 years, owned and operated a hunting operation and helped manage a family restaurant.
Stpehen Fincher works in the family business as the managing partner for Fincher Farms. The West Tennessee based business grows cotton, corn, soybeans, and wheat.
The founder and chairman of Freedom Automotive in Virginia Beach, Rigell and his wife Teri own automobile dealerships in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake, which employ more than 240 people. He is a past president of the Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association.
After high school, Ribble attended Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music with the intention of doing ministerial work. He then decided to follow in his father's footsteps by joining the family roofing business, 'The Ribble Group' in 1976 and eventually rose to become president in 1981.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.