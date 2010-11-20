Meet The 33 Small Business Owners Who Are Heading To Congress

30 three small business owners are heading to Congress after the 2010 elections. This is a big increase from the previous election, which elected eleven.



And they’re all Republicans.

The list, compiled by the NYT, features people with significant, daily managerial responsibilities within the past five years. It includes cattle farmers, real estate auctioners, auto dealers and restauranteurs.

In tough economic times, clearly small business owners hold more clout than ever.

