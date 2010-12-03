9 Awesome Foreign Airlines That Put America To Shame*

The best airlines in the world are all foreign — except for JetBlue.



Zagat’s yearly survey rated six airlines as “very good-to-excellent.” These were all located in Asia. The rest of the top 10 included JetBlue and three more Asian airlines.

Other American airlines received embarrassing ratings, none worse than US Airways, which was named the fifth worst airline in the world — worse than China Southern Airlines and Egypt Air.

We’re talking about coach, which is actually a more competitive area for U.S. airlines.

#10 Thai Airways Overall: 19.33 Food: 18.81 Service: 22.00 Comfort: 17.18 Customers rave about the food and service aboard Thai Airways. We double-checked and this airline received 4.5 stars on Yelp too. Here's what a few reviewers had to say: 'The plane is clean, the economy class is cozy enough to where you don't feel like canned tuna, and you've got a multitude of entertainment options on your own personal screen.' 'The service was awesome and attentive. Unlimited drinks including alcoholic, and the food is probably the best aeroplane food you'll every have. Come on, what airline gives you delicious shrimp curry with rice and banana coconut cake to top it off? The interior of the plane is in bright tropical colours and was very clean.' #9 Japan Airways Overall: 19.45 Food: 18.74 Service: 22.54 Comfort: 17.06 Overall, people gave this airline the highest marks for attentive service to passengers needs. On select routes, economy passengers receive night sets, complete with slippers and sweat wipes. If you are feeling a little under the weather, cabin attendants will bring you fast relief. Options on offer include pain relievers, medicines for upset stomachs, colds, and motion sickness, nasal sprays, cut disinfecting sprays, Band-Aid plasters, bandages, disinfectant wipes and a thermometer. #8 JetBlue Airways Overall: 19.65 Food: 15.07 Service: 22.01 Comfort: 21.88 People enjoy the economy cabin in JetBlue because of the larger and more comfortable seats with extra legroom. Another perk is satellite tv with all the channels that you would enjoy at home. A free snack selection (a little more than just pretzels) and drinks make JetBlue an attractive option for economy travellers. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. #7 Asiana Airlines Overall: 19.94 Food: 18.18 Service: 22.54 Comfort: 19.10 Asiana Airlines received the highest marks in the service section of the survey. Customers enjoy the Korean food selections on board and seem generally pleased with flight crew and attendants' service. A review on AirlineQuality.com: 'Asiana were excellent in every way. The planes were in great condition and seats were comfortable. All flights on time and the cabin crew were extremely friendly and efficient, and were happy to refill our drinks and provide additional snacks when required without hassle or complaint. The inflight service was fantastic! I requested special meals beforehand and it was all arranged without problem, and the food was delicious (best airline food I've had).' #6 Korean Air Overall: 20.10 Food: 20.15 Service: 22.52 Comfort: 17.63 Known for 'Excellence in Flight', Korean Air is famous for glamorous commercials setting up a utopian dream-like experience for all who take flight aboard this airline. Economy passengers can expect an ergonomically designed slim seat with a sliding seat cushion with 121-degree reclining back, 10.6 LCD screen, a USB port so you can recharge your electronic devices such as camera and PDA. In addition, there are hangers provided for each seat so you may hang your jacket. #5 ANA : All Nippon Airways Overall: 20.29 Food: 19.18 Service: 23.51 Comfort: 18.18 All seats are equipped with 10.6-inch LCD touch-panel monitors with remote control and game console. travellers enjoy luxury utilities such as a universal power source for computers, iPod connectors and USB ports installed on individual seats as standard utilities. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. #4 Cathay Pacific Airways Overall: 20.37 Food: 19.71 Service: 22.65 Comfort: 18.74 Cathay Pacific Airways' new economy class cabin has adopted a fixed back design, which allows a passenger to recline without disturbing passengers seated behind. #3 Emirates Airline #2 Air New Zealand Overall: 21.30 Food: 19.60 Service: 24.13 Comfort: 20.16 If you'd like a bit of extra room for more comfort on long flights Air New Zealand's new Economy Skycouch is a cool solution. The Skycouch is a trio of three economy seats that together create a flexible space to relax and stretch out in, or for the kids to use as a play area. It's like having your very own couch on the plane. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. #1 Singapore Airlines Overall: 24.06 Food: 23.24 Service: 26.80 Comfort: 22.14 Zagat's top award goes to Singapore Airlines for the best service. Economy passengers receive comfortable seats with little intrusion on personal space, excellent in-flight services and good food. Singapore Airlines was the first airline in the world to introduce the A380 super-jet. Attention to details across all the cabins, gives this airline the upper edge. All passengers receive warm towels upon arrival, personal travel kits with socks, toothpaste, toothbrush and more, tasty food with generous portions and free alcohol. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. BONUS Continental Airlines was rated 15.62 overall, with 15.26 for comfort, 17.62 for service and 14.00 for food. Delta Air Lines was rated 12.76 overall, with 12.63 for comfort, 14.52 for service and 11.14 for food. United Airlines was rated 11.92 overall, with 12.60 for comfort, 13.20 for service and 11.92 for food. American Airlines was rated 11.64 overall, with 11.84 for comfort, 13.66 for service and 9.44 for food. US Airways was rated 10.08 overall, with 11.05 for comfort, 11.18 for service and 8.01 for food. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'.

