The Grizzlies signed Chandler Parsons to a $94 million contract, and it's turned into a disaster

The worst season of Chandler Parson’s career may be over.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Parsons will undergo surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus, “likely” ending his season.

It’s the third straight season-ending knee surgery for Parsons. His previous two seasons, both with the Dallas Mavericks, ended early due to knee surgery on his right knee.

The news comes at the worst possible time for Parsons and the Grizzlies, as the four-year, $US94 million max contract that Parsons signed with Memphis last summer has come under fire, due to Parsons’ play.

Parsons has struggled recovering from offseason knee surgery and has been on a strict minutes limit this season. He’s averaged just six points on 33% shooting, 27% from three, with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes per game. The Grizzlies, a perennial playoff contender, have been outscored with Parsons on the court this season.

According to MacMahon, Parsons was not re-signed by the Dallas Mavericks last summer due to concerns over his knee. When he’s been on the court this season, Parsons has looked stiff and rigid, as opposed to the fluid, versatile forward thought to be capable of taking the Grizzlies to the next level.

On Zach Lowe of ESPN’s podcast “The Lowe Post,” ESPN reporter Kevin Arnovitz recently argued Parsons may have been the worst starter in the NBA this season.

Furthermore, fans have started to turn on Parsons. Ronald Tillery of Commercial Appeal reports that Parsons has been booed by fans at home games, due to his poor play.

According to Geoff Calkins of Commercial Appeal, a fan recently pulled a prank on Parsons in which he took pictures with Parsons at a restaurant, then said, “Say ‘I ruined the Griz season, baby!’ catching Parsons off-guard.

For the Grizzlies, there has to be serious concern about Parsons going forward. While he’s undoubtedly naturally talented, after three straight knee surgeries, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll ever return to the player he once was. If Parsons struggled mightily to return to form this season, another setback could be insurmountable.

