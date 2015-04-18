Chancey Luna has been found guilty of the murder of Australian baseball player Chris Lane

Chancey Luna, 17, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Australian baseball player Chris Lane.
An Oklahoma jury handed down their decision yesterday, along with a sentence to life in prison without parole.
Luna shot Lane from a moving car as Lane jogged along a street in Duncan, Oklahoma, on August 16, 2013.
Luna said he shot Lane because they were “bored.”
Melbourne-raised Lane, who was 22-years-old at the time, had been in Oklahoma on a scholarship to play university baseball.
Lane’s mother Donna said after the verdict: “This naughty boy is never going to do this to any other family”.
A District Court Judge is expected to confirm the sentence on June 16.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.