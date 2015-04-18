Chancey Luna has been found guilty of the murder of Australian baseball player Chris Lane

Neighbourhood resident Sherrie Shannon of Duncan, Oklahoma, places flowers at a memorial at the scene where Lane was found dead of a gunshot wound on August 21, 2013.

Chancey Luna, 17, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Australian baseball player Chris Lane.

An Oklahoma jury handed down their decision yesterday, along with a sentence to life in prison without parole.

Luna shot Lane from a moving car as Lane jogged along a street in Duncan, Oklahoma, on August 16, 2013.

Luna said he shot Lane because they were “bored.”

Melbourne-raised Lane, who was 22-years-old at the time, had been in Oklahoma on a scholarship to play university baseball.

Lane died at the scene.

Lane’s mother Donna said after the verdict: “This naughty boy is never going to do this to any other family”.

A District Court Judge is expected to confirm the sentence on June 16.

