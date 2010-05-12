Uh-Oh: Chance Of Having A Heart Attack Spikes After Working More Than 10 Hours Per Day

A new study in the European Heart Journal says that your chances of having a heart attack spike if you work 11 or 12 hours per day.



European researchers found that people who work 11 hours or more every day have 60% greater risk of heart attack, angina and death from cardiovascular disease than those who just work 7 or 8 hours, according to Bloomberg.

They do say additional studies are needed for the connection be fully conclusive, but yikes. Everyone on Wall Street is screwed.

And don’t miss: 50 depressing facts about the US healthcare system >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.